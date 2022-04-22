Vikings Rumored to Be Saints' Opponent for London Game Week 4 or 5

The Vikings could be headed across the pond to face the Saints this fall.

It sounds like the next edition of the Vikings-Saints rivalry could take place in London this fall, but don't book your flights until it's official in a couple weeks.

"The latest word I've heard on the Saints' International game in London is Week 4 vs. Minnesota," tweeted Saints beat writer Jeff Duncan. "This has been a fluid situation so don't book it just yet. We know it will be either W4 or W5. Opponent has changed multiple times. The NFL should announce the matchups soon."

The league will be announcing the official matchups and dates for the three London games on May 4th, ahead of the full 2022 schedule reveal on May 12th. In addition to the Saints, the Packers and Jaguars are also hosting London games this year.

It would be pretty cool if the Vikings end up being the Saints' opponent for this game. There's a large contingent of Vikings fans in the United Kingdom, so this would be a rare opportunity for them to see their favorite team in person without having to cross the pond.

It would also be welcomed by the Vikings' coaches and players, presumably. The travel aspect is difficult, but replacing a true road game at the Superdome with a neutral site game in London would be a competitive win. Both teams would then get a bye the following week. Having a bye in Week 5 or 6 is early, but for a team breaking in entirely new schemes on both sides of the ball, that might not be the worst thing.

If this happens, the Vikings would have nine home games, seven road games, and this neutral site matchup. That would be pretty advantageous. They had eight home games and nine road games last year in the first year of the NFL's 17-game schedule, and it'll rotate every year going forward.

The Vikings have played in London twice, winning both times. They beat the Steelers 34-27 in 2013 at Wembley Stadium, then beat the Browns 33-16 in 2017 at Twickenham Stadium.

