Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook Carted Off the Field With Shoulder Injury vs. 49ers

    Cook went down after an awkward tackle against the 49ers and was quickly ruled out for the game.
    Author:

    Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook was carted off the field in Santa Clara after suffering an injury in the third quarter against the 49ers.

    The Vikings quickly ruled Cook out with a shoulder injury. He went down on an awkward-looking tackle and seemed to have his right leg bent uncomfortably. But while Cook was down and being attended to by trainers, he was holding his upper body on the left side.

    A shoulder injury is presumably better news than a knee injury, but that obviously depends on the severity of the issue. Cook has had shoulder injuries in the past, which adds to the concern with this specific injury.

    This is awful news for the Vikings. Cook is not only one of their most talented players, he's one of the leaders of the team, on and off the field. All we can do now is hope that the injury isn't as serious as it looked.

    Read More

    The entire Vikings bench, along with a bunch of 49ers players, came out onto the field as a tearful Cook was carted off. That shows the respect he has not only in the Vikings' locker room, but around the league.

    Cook had 103 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches before exiting the game. The Vikings are down to Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu — both of whom scored touches in the third quarter — at running back. Nwangwu's TD was his second 99-yard kickoff return this month.

    Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

    USATSI_17251503
    News

    Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook Carted Off the Field With Shoulder Injury vs. 49ers

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17250582
    News

    Watch: Adam Thielen Catches Two First-Half Touchdowns Against 49ers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17250015
    News

    Vikings vs. 49ers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 12

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_13897579
    News

    How to Watch Vikings vs. 49ers: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_13897431
    News

    Vikings-49ers Preview: Stopping the Run Will Be Tall Task for Minnesota's Backup D-Line

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17208279_168388404_lowres
    News

    Vikings Injury Report and Roster Moves: Everson Griffen Placed on Reserve/NFI List

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17089941
    News

    The Everson Griffen Situation Has Been Resolved Peacefully, the Vikings Announce

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_16641468
    News

    With Defensive Line Absences Mounting, Vikings Signing DE Tashawn Bower

    Nov 24, 2021