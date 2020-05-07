Vikings Schedule Leaks: Packers in Opener, Saints on Christmas and More

The official 2020 NFL schedule won't be announced until 6:30 p.m. central time, but we already know the dates and times for several marquee Vikings games thanks to leaks and reports.

Opener at home against Packers

For the first time in franchise history, the Vikings will begin their season by taking on the Packers at home, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

The Vikings have opened at Lambeau Field six times, most recently in 2008, but have never hosted the Packers in Week 1. This will be an extremely exciting way to kick off the season. The Vikings are 5-6-1 against the Packers in the Mike Zimmer era.

There was a report on Wednesday from ESPN's John Clayton that the season would begin with four straight NFC vs. AFC games, but that has been proven to be incorrect.

Sunday Night Football in Seattle in October

In Week 6 (October 18), the Vikings will travel to Seattle for a primetime game for the third straight year. Unlike the last two games, which were on Monday nights, this will be a Sunday night game. It was first reported by Dave Mahler of 950 KJR radio.

The Vikings are riding a two-game losing streak against the Seahawks.

Monday Night Football in Chicago

The Vikings will play the Bears in Chicago on Monday Night Football in Week 10, according to multiple reports.

Christmas in the Bayou

Perhaps the most notable game to be leaked is that the Vikings will play the Saints in New Orleans on Christmas Day (Week 16), which is a Friday this year. Jeff Duncan of The Athletic was the first to report.

This will be a rematch of the Vikings' upset win over the Saints in last year's wild card round.

There are a number of other games that aren't fully confirmed at this time. We will have the full schedule for you as soon as it is released.

