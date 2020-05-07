InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Schedule Leaks: Packers in Opener, Saints on Christmas and More

Will Ragatz

The official 2020 NFL schedule won't be announced until 6:30 p.m. central time, but we already know the dates and times for several marquee Vikings games thanks to leaks and reports.

Opener at home against Packers

For the first time in franchise history, the Vikings will begin their season by taking on the Packers at home, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

The Vikings have opened at Lambeau Field six times, most recently in 2008, but have never hosted the Packers in Week 1. This will be an extremely exciting way to kick off the season. The Vikings are 5-6-1 against the Packers in the Mike Zimmer era.

There was a report on Wednesday from ESPN's John Clayton that the season would begin with four straight NFC vs. AFC games, but that has been proven to be incorrect.

Sunday Night Football in Seattle in October

In Week 6 (October 18), the Vikings will travel to Seattle for a primetime game for the third straight year. Unlike the last two games, which were on Monday nights, this will be a Sunday night game. It was first reported by Dave Mahler of 950 KJR radio.

The Vikings are riding a two-game losing streak against the Seahawks.

Monday Night Football in Chicago

The Vikings will play the Bears in Chicago on Monday Night Football in Week 10, according to multiple reports.

Christmas in the Bayou

Perhaps the most notable game to be leaked is that the Vikings will play the Saints in New Orleans on Christmas Day (Week 16), which is a Friday this year. Jeff Duncan of The Athletic was the first to report.

This will be a rematch of the Vikings' upset win over the Saints in last year's wild card round.

There are a number of other games that aren't fully confirmed at this time. We will have the full schedule for you as soon as it is released.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings Offensive Tackles Preview: Will Ezra Cleveland Start as a Rookie?

The Vikings have an interesting decision to make at the left tackle position after drafting Cleveland in the second round.

Will Ragatz

NFL Schedule Release: Vikings Will NOT Begin 2020 Season With Four Games Against AFC South

According to John Clayton, the 2020 season will begin with the AFC-NFC matchups in case of a potential shortened season.

Will Ragatz

Comeback Player of the Year Odds: Where is the Love for Adam Thielen?

It feels like the Vikings' Adam Thielen is being overlooked as a CPOY candidate after the departure of Stefon Diggs.

Will Ragatz

Three Things to Look For When the Vikings' Schedule Drops on Thursday Night

What should we pay attention to when the NFL releases its schedule on Thursday?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Receivers Preview: Justin Jefferson Isn't Stefon Diggs, and That's OK

The Vikings have a new starter at wide receiver, but they also have better depth at the position than they've had in a while.

Will Ragatz

by

VikingLove

NFC North Draft Recaps: Lions Bring in Strong Class Headlined by Jeff Okudah

The Lions will be hoping that several members of their 2020 draft class can help lead them into contention.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Remembering the Vikings' Two International Series Victories in London

With the news that the NFL has cancelled International Series games in 2020, let's look back at the Vikings' two overseas wins.

Will Ragatz

by

CyBuch

Vikings Tight Ends Preview: Expect Irv Smith Jr.'s Role to Increase in Year Two

The Vikings could see the torch being passed from Kyle Rudolph to Smith in the 2020 season.

Will Ragatz

Bleacher Report Ranks Vikings' Defense 12th in NFL: Fair or Not?

The Vikings' revamped defense is still in the top half in the NFL, according to B/R.

Will Ragatz

NFC North Draft Recaps: Bears Get Another Tight End, Add to Loaded Defense

The Chicago Bears didn't have first-round pick because of the Khalil Mack trade, but they did pretty well in the 2020 draft.

Will Ragatz