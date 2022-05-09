Vikings Schedule News: Minnesota Will Visit Eagles For Monday Night Football in Week 2

The Vikings will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader during Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, the league announced on Monday morning. The game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. eastern time/7:30 central on ABC.

Earlier that night, the Titans and Bills will kick off at 7:15 p.m. eastern on ESPN. It's not yet clear which of the two games will be called by the new MNF broadcast duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left FOX this offseason.

This should be a fun one in Philly. It's a late start, so the crowd will be raucous. And there's still some tension between these two fanbases dating back to the Eagles' 38-7 beatdown of the Vikings in NFC title game back in January 2018. The Vikings have won both regular season meetings since then — a 23-21 win in Philly in 2018 and a 38-20 home victory in 2019 — but that doesn't take much of the sting away.

The Eagles are an interesting team this year, having acquired A.J. Brown to pair with Devonta Smith as the 1-2 receiving punch for third-year QB Jalen Hurts. They finished 15th in DVOA last season — one spot ahead of the Vikings — and lost to the Buccaneers in the wild card round. They're hoping Hurts continues to improve in 2022, and a defense with new additions Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean takes a big step forward.

This will be the first time safety Anthony Harris plays against the Vikings, having left in free agency last offseason.

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Eagles 15-14, with a 7-10 record in Philadelphia (though they're just 3-10 in Philly since 1980).

We now know two of the Vikings' first four games, and they're exciting ones. After playing the Eagles on Monday night in Week 2, they'll travel to London to take on the Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 4. That game is technically a road contest, even though it'll essentially be a neutral site (which might even have a Vikings-heavy crowd).

Minnesota will almost certainly play at home in Week 1 or Week 3, if not both. Currently, the rumor on social media is that they'll host the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 season opener, but that hasn't been substantiated by any credible sources.

The full 2022 schedule for all 32 teams will be released this Thursday, May 12.

