Vikings-Seahawks live score updates: NFL regular season Week 16
The Vikings will be battling the Seahawks and perhaps the elements on Sunday. As kickoff approaches at Lumen Field, there's been plenty of rain coming down in Seattle. It could be a wet, slick affair between these two teams this afternoon.
Minnesota is looking to extend its winning streak to eight games and maintain control of its destiny in the NFC North and the conference as a whole. To do that, they'll need to win in Seattle for the first time since 2006. The Vikings have lost their last five games as the road team against the Seahawks.
On offense, the Vikings will need Sam Darnold and company to take care of the football in suboptimal weather conditions. Depending on how hard it's raining, they might want to lean on Aaron Jones and the running game more than usual. But Kevin O'Connell will also want to make sure Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' other pass-catching weapons remain involved. The Seahawks are led defensively by Leonard Williams, among others.
When the Seahawks have the ball, running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet could potentially give the Vikings some problems. Geno Smith is healthy and has an impressive trio of wide receivers at his disposal in DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett. But the Seahawks' suspect offensive line could be a major issue for them against Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and the Vikings' pass rush.
Minnesota will be without two starters on defense: safety Harrison Smith and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond. Smith is out for the first time since 2022. But cornerback Stephon Gilmore is back in the lineup after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.
There's a lot on the line in this one for both teams. It's seeding and division hopes for the Vikings, and playoff hopes for the 8-6 Seahawks.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
First quarter
2:38 — Since the Vikings' touchdown, the two teams have each punted once. Addison just dropped a catchable ball on third down that would've extended a drive.
Vikings 7, Seahawks 0
8:06 — That was quite the opening drive for the Vikings. They went 70 yards in 12 plays and scored on a Jordan Addison touchdown reception. T.J. Hockenson kept the drive alive with an excellent leaping sideline catch on fourth down.