Vikings select stud Michigan defensive tackle in early 2025 mock draft
In a new way-too-early 2025 mock draft from ESPN's Field Yates, the Vikings go back to the University of Michigan for the second straight year and select defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 7 overall pick.
"While Michigan does not have the sheer depth of draftable talent that it did last year, its star power at the top looks better on paper entering this season," Yates wrote. "There are plenty of ways to describe Graham, but the best would be "play wrecker," as he lives in opposing backfields with ridiculous explosion and quickness off the snap. He reminds me a bit of Rams 2024 second-round pick Braden Fiske but with more length and younger at just 20 years old (Fiske was 23 entering his final college season). In his first year as a starter last season, Graham had three sacks and was third on the team in tackles per game (3.2)."
Next April is a long ways away, so we don't know where teams are going to be picking or which prospects will elevate themselves during this fall's college football season, but this makes plenty of sense as a general idea. The sportsbooks expect the Vikings (projected win total of 6.5) to wind up with a top-ten pick. And if they do, defensive tackle could be an obvious position to address. The Vikings have an unproven DT room without much in the way of young talent (although 2024 seventh-rounder Levi Drake Rodriguez looks like a nice find).
Graham was a stud for the Wolverines last season as a sophomore, recording three sacks, 7.5 total tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He earned a 90.0 PFF grade and was a second team All-American. The 6'3", 320-pound DT is athletic, explosive, and full of power. He's in line for a big junior year at Michigan and looks like a likely top-ten pick next spring.
It's not too hard to envision the Vikings taking either Graham or Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and reuniting them with J.J. McCarthy in 2025. Or maybe Colorado's Travis Hunter?