Vikings' Shaq Griffin says injured hamstring is 'feeling a lot better'
Vikings veteran cornerback Shaq Griffin said he's "feeling a lot better" after dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the first week of training camp.
Griffin suffered the injury last Thursday and was immediately evaluated by the team's medical staff. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell described Griffin's injury Saturday as a "left leg, soft tissue" situation.
The veteran corner talked with KSTP's Joe Schmit about the injury on Tuesday, saying, "My main thing is now, I've dealt with a little hammy situation, which is feeling a lot better now."
Without Griffin, the Vikings' already thin cornerback room has been rolling with Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, Duke Shelley and Andrew Booth Jr. as its top four in camp. Second-year player Jay Ward has also moved from safety to corner, working with guys like Booth, A.J. Green III, and rookie Dwight McGlothern on the second unit.
O'Connell didn't have a new update on Griffin's status Tuesday but did say that he was "progressing, kind of how we thought, early on here."
Minnesota has reportedly signed veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau to help out with their depleted cornerback room.