Inside The Vikings

Vikings sign DT Jonathan Harris to practice squad, release corner Kelvin Joseph

Harris has appeared in each of the Panthers' previous seven games this season

Jonathan Harrison

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Charles Harris (40) celebrates with defensive end Jonathan Harris (92) after a sack in the fourth qarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Charles Harris (40) celebrates with defensive end Jonathan Harris (92) after a sack in the fourth qarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings announced a pair of practice squad transactions on Thursday, signing defensive tackle Jonathan Harris and releasing cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

Harris, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive tackle, was waived by the Panthers on Monday after appearing in seven games for Carolina this season. He has registered 10 total tackles and one fumble recovery for the Panthers in 2024.

Harris has bounced around the NFL since going undrafted in 2019, spending time with the Bears, Broncos and Dolphins before his recent stint in Carolina.

Joseph, 25, joined the practice squad on Dec. 4, never making an appearance in a game for the team.

He was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2021. Joseph struggled to catch on in Dallas, appearing in 26 games in two seasons before being traded to the Dolphins in August 2023. He has since had stints with the Dolphins, Seahawks, Chiefs and Colts.

Published
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Home/News