Vikings sign DT Jonathan Harris to practice squad, release corner Kelvin Joseph
The Vikings announced a pair of practice squad transactions on Thursday, signing defensive tackle Jonathan Harris and releasing cornerback Kelvin Joseph.
Harris, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive tackle, was waived by the Panthers on Monday after appearing in seven games for Carolina this season. He has registered 10 total tackles and one fumble recovery for the Panthers in 2024.
Harris has bounced around the NFL since going undrafted in 2019, spending time with the Bears, Broncos and Dolphins before his recent stint in Carolina.
Joseph, 25, joined the practice squad on Dec. 4, never making an appearance in a game for the team.
He was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2021. Joseph struggled to catch on in Dallas, appearing in 26 games in two seasons before being traded to the Dolphins in August 2023. He has since had stints with the Dolphins, Seahawks, Chiefs and Colts.