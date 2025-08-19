Inside The Vikings

Vikings signing former Jets, Saints running back Xazavian Valladay

The Vikings are beefing up their backfield ahead of the final preseason game.

Adam Uren

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Xazavian Valladay (35) after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings have added more depth to its backfield, signing running back Xazavian Valladay.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reports that Valladay's agent confirmed the 27-year-old is heading to Minnesota, having spent much of the past season with the New Orleans Saints.

After playing in Wyoming and Arizona State at college level, Valladay was undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, but was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans, only to be released about ten days later.

Another quick stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers followed, before he was picked up by the New York Jets for the 2023-24 season, and was promoted to the active roster for the final game of the season.

He was released by the Jets in September 2024 and picked up by New Orleans two months later, signing a reserve/future deal in January 2025, only to be waived in June.

At college, he rushed for 3,281 yards and 19 touchdowns in four years at Wyoming, finishing his career at Arizona State, where he rushed for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdown in his lone season.

He joins a Vikings running back corps that is led by Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, with reserves including Ty Chandler, Zavier Scott and Tre Stewart.

