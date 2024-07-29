Vikings sign veteran defensive back Bobby McCain, reuniting him with Brian Flores
The Vikings are signing veteran defensive back Bobby McCain, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCain has played in 131 games with 87 starts over a nine-year NFL career with the Dolphins, Commanders, and Giants.
A fifth-round pick by the Dolphins out of Memphis in 2015, McCain overlapped with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores in Miami in 2019 and '20. He then signed with Washington and had a career-high four interceptions in 2021. After playing at least 800 defensive snaps in four of his five previous seasons, McCain played just 19 snaps for the Giants last year, contributing primarily on special teams.
Throughout his career, McCain has played a variety of positions in the secondary. He's played a lot of free safety, but has also seen time at slot corner and even played at outside corner earlier in his career. He'll presumably work as a cornerback with the Vikings, who are shorthanded at that position after losing Mekhi Blackmon to a season-ending ACL injury. Minnesota's safety room is loaded.
The 5'9" McCain turns 31 in August. He has 11 interceptions, 45 total passes defended, 4 sacks, and nearly 400 tackles in his career.
Kicker John Parker Romo was officially waived to make room for McCain on the roster.