    • November 1, 2021
    Vikings Star DE Danielle Hunter Leaves Game vs. Cowboys With Shoulder Injury

    Hunter is done for the night, which is a huge loss for the Vikings' defense.
    Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter left tonight's game against the Cowboys with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, according to the team.

    Hunter appeared to hurt his shoulder while making a tackle in the first half. We'll see if he is able to return in the second half or if his night is done. This story will be updated when additional news is available.

    Update: Hunter has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game.

    For as long as Hunter is out, the Vikings are down to three defensive ends: Everson Griffen, D.J. Wonnum, and Kenny Willekes. Griffen is going to have to play more than the Vikings would prefer and Wonnum will see an expanded role taking Hunter's place in the starting lineup. Willekes, who is making his NFL debut after he was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, will also be busy.

    It would be a huge loss if Hunter can't return to this game — and especially if his status for future games is in jeopardy as well. He's one of the Vikings' best players and leads the team with six sacks this season.

    Hunter, who just turned 27 years old, has looked like his typical self this year after missing all of last season with a herniated disc in his neck. The 2015 third-round pick out of LSU quickly developed into a star under Andre Patterson's tutelage, becoming the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks.

    The Vikings led the Cowboys 10-3 at halftime.

    Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

