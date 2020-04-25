Vikings Take Temple Corner Harrison Hand 169th Overall in the 2020 Draft

The Vikings have selected Temple cornerback Harrison Hand with the 169th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After trading their first scheduled fifth-rounder (No. 155) to the Bears for a 2021 fourth, the Vikings add their third cornerback of the draft thus far. Hand is a 5'11" corner with good arm length and major hops. His 41-inch vertical jump at the combine is a 95th-percentile score at the position and his 133-inch broad jump is in the 96th percentile.

Hand began his career at Baylor and transferred to Temple in 2019. He had four interceptions (three of them coming last season) and 18 pass breakups across 31 career games. He has good strength and possesses some intriguing traits in coverage, but isn't the most fluid or quick athlete. He'll have to contribute on special teams right away to make an impact.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Saturday, April 25th

Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF): DJ Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

Round 4, Pick 130 (via NO): James Lynch, DT, Baylor

Round 4, Pick 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Round 5, Pick 169 (via NO): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF)

Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)

Round 6, Pick 205 (via NO)

Round 6, Pick 205

Round 7, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 244 (via NO)

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

