Vikings Thursday Injury Report: Cameron Dantzler Could Return This Week

Will Ragatz

Cameron Dantzler's highly impressive training camp has started to feel like a distant memory after he struggled in his debut against the Packers and missed the past two games with a rib injury. But it shouldn't be forgotten. Both at Mississippi State and in his first Vikings camp, Dantzler showed a ton of promise with his length, instincts, and cover skills, and a rocky first impression against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers doesn't change that in the slightest.

The development of rookie corners Dantzler and Jeff Gladney is an important storyline to track during the remainder of what feels like a lost 2020 season for the Vikings. And if Thursday's injury report is any indication, we could see both of them on the field together for the first time this Sunday in Houston.

Dantzler didn't practice at all over the past two weeks with the rib injury, but he return to action in a limited capacity on Thursday. Fellow corner Mike Hughes, who missed last week's game with a neck injury, didn't practice on Thursday and seems likely to miss a second straight game. If Dantzler can play, he would join Gladney and Holton Hill as the Vikings' top three corners against Deshaun Watson and the DeAndre Hopkins-less Texans.

Without Dantzler and Hughes, Kris Boyd stepped in against the Titans despite being limited with a hamstring injury during the week. Boyd was once again limited on Thursday. He would return to just having a major role on special teams if Dantzler can play.

The only non-cornerback on the Vikings' injury report is backup tackle Oli Udoh, who was limited with a finger injury. He has played just two special teams snaps this season.

Danielle Hunter is eligible to return from IR this week, but that seems highly unlikely to happen at this point. It sounds like Hunter, who is dealing with a herniated disc in his neck, could remain out for a while. Anthony Barr, Kenny Willekes, and Myles Dorn are on long-term IR. Pat Elflein (elgibile to return in Week 5) and Troy Dye (Week 6) are considered to be on short-term IR.

The Thursday injury report is a bit longer for the Texans, although they didn't have anyone miss practice completely. Houston had seven players practice in a limited capacity, including key players in WR Will Fuller and LB Zach Cunningham. Here's the full injury report for both teams:

Screen Shot 2020-10-01 at 4.42.06 PM

