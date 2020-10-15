Vikings Thursday Injury Report: Dru Samia Misses Practice

Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak gave a vote of confidence for embattled right guard Dru Samia on Thursday, saying the team would stick with him as he works through some growing pains.

However, he may not have a choice about replacing the NFL's lowest-graded offensive lineman. Samia popped up on the Vikings' Thursday injury report, missing practice with a wrist ailment. If he's unable to play on Sunday, the Vikings would be forced to do what many fans have been calling for: insert someone else at the right guard spot.

The most intriguing option would be rookie second-rounder Ezra Cleveland, who Kubiak spoke highly of.

"I think Ezra’s putting himself in position that he deserves opportunities as well, the way he’s practicing," Kubiak said. "I think before this thing’s said and done, you’re going to see him get an opportunity to produce and be a part of our team. I’m really proud of how far he’s come."

The issue there is that Cleveland, who is taking reps at both guard and tackle, has worked primarily, if not exclusively, on the left side of the line with the Vikings. Putting him in would likely mean sliding Dakota Dozier over to the right side, which would be a big shakeup.

Another option to replace Samia is Oli Udoh, who is the team's backup right tackle but has also been working at guard. Udoh had a strong training camp and it would be very interesting to see how he would fare at right guard.

The Vikings also have veteran center Brett Jones on the roster, and Aviante Collins could be a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.

Also not practicing for the Vikings on Thursday: Dalvin Cook (groin), Holton Hill (foot), K.J. Osborn (hamstring), and Kris Boyd (hamstring). Jaleel Johnson (back) didn't practice on Wednesday but returned in a limited capacity.

Cook isn't going to play on Sunday against the Falcons. There's just no reason to rush him back with the bye week coming up in Week 7. It appears that Hill, Boyd, and Osborn will all remain out for a second straight week.

This post will be updated with the Falcons' Thursday injury report when it is available.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.