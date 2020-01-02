VikingMaven
Vikings Thursday Injury Report: Eric Kendricks Returns to Practice

Will Ragatz

Eric Kendricks returned to Vikings practice on Thursday, an important step for his chances of suiting up against the Saints on Sunday.

Kendricks hadn't practiced since injuring his quad against the Packers in Week 16. He was listed as "limited" on the team's Thursday injury report, but that's better than a DNP. Mike Zimmer said this week that he expects Kendricks to be ready to go, and his return to practice is a good sign. But given the nature of quad injuries, Kendricks is still far from a sure thing.

The Vikings were still missing three defensive players at Thursday's practice. Mackensie Alexander, Stephen Weatherly, and Andrew Sendejo have yet to practice this week, placing their status for Sunday's game into question. Mike Hughes and Ifeadi Odenigbo were listed as limited participants.

Of the three non-participants, Alexander's absence would figure to be the most costly on Sunday. He's been excellent at the slot corner position this season. Weatherly has also had an impressive year as a rotational defensive end. If Weatherly and Odenigbo were to somehow both miss the game, the Vikings would be very limited in their pass-rushing depth. They signed Eddie Yarbrough from the Bills' practice squad this week because of Weatherly's illness.

Sendejo's absence would be mostly felt on special teams. He did have an interception the last time these teams met in the playoffs, but is no longer a starting safety due to the emergence of Anthony Harris.

The other good news is the continued full participation of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. The Vikings will have a fully healthy backfield in New Orleans.

