Vikings to wear throwback uniforms on Sunday Night Football against Falcons

Minnesota will wearing throwback uniforms in its home opener.

Tony Liebert

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Vikings have announced that they will be wearing their throwback "classic purple" uniforms for their home opener in Week 2 against the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

The throwback look is inspired by "the Vikings' earliest uniforms," according to the team. The jerseys are a darker purple with larger numbers bordered by gold trim. The horn on the helmet is longer than the modern version, and the look will feature gray facemasks. They will wear white pants with a gold stripe.

Minnesota last wore the classic uniforms in Week 3 last season against the Texans, which resulted in a 34-7 victory. They previously wore the throwbacks twice during the 2023 season, which were both losses.

This week, against the Falcons, is one of two scheduled games where they will wear the throwbacks this season. The second will be in the regular season finale in Week 18 against the Packers.

The Vikings' Week 2 game against Atlanta will kick off the 10th season at U.S. Bank Stadium. It is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast nationally on NBC as part of the network's weekly Sunday Night Football game.

