Vikings vs. Cardinals live score updates: NFL regular season Week 13
The Vikings are back home at U.S. Bank Stadium today after completing a successful three-game road trip. Their task? To reach their second five-game winning streak of the season with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. With the Lions and Packers both winning on Thanksgiving, this is a critical game for the Vikings as they look to stay ahead of Green Bay and keep their hopes alive of catching Detroit in the NFC North.
The 9-2 Vikings have gotten two consecutive excellent performances from Sam Darnold, and they'll need him to continue taking care of the football in this game. The last time he played in Minneapolis, he threw two rough interceptions and was strip-sacked for a touchdown against the Colts. Darnold will look to play efficiently and create some more explosive plays while leaning on Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones. Starting left tackle Cam Robinson, who came into this weekend questionable, is active.
The 6-5 Cardinals figure to put up a fight. They're a solid, balanced team that is looking to win the NFC West — a division where all four teams currently have either 5 or 6 wins. On offense, Kyler Murray is a dangerous dual threat whose weapons include Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and James Conner. Defensively, the Cardinals are led by star safety Budda Baker. They're finally getting the NFL debut for first-round rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson.
The Vikings have won 15 of their last 20 games against the Cardinals and 11 in a row at home, most recently in 2022. The last time they lost to this franchise in Minnesota, the year was 1977 and the Cardinals were located in St. Louis. Kevin O'Connell's team will look to keep that streak alive today.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
Second quarter
14:18 — After an Aaron Jones fumble that was recovered by the Cardinals, Arizona's offense went backwards and then missed a 45-yard field goal.
First quarter
Cardinals 3, Vikings 3
4:42 — The Vikings match Arizona by stalling in the red zone on their own first series.
Cardinals 3, Vikings 0
9:02 — The Cardinals open the game with a short field goal after stalling in the red zone.