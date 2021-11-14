Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Vikings vs. Chargers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 10

    Follow along for live updates as the Vikings take on the Chargers in Los Angeles this afternoon.
    Author:

    Is this one going to come down to the final play, too?

    After consecutive heartbreaking losses, the Vikings are in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium during Week 10 NFL action. Minnesota (3-5) is looking to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its playoff hopes intact heading into a home game against the rival Packers next week. The Chargers are coming off a win and looking to keep it going at home.

    Knowing the history of these two teams, I think we can expect some wacky stuff in a game that is decided at the very end.

    The Vikings will look to get Dalvin Cook rolling against the NFL's worst run defense, mixing in targets for Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and the rest of Kirk Cousins' pass-catching corps. Defensively, they'll have their hands full with Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and the Chargers. This will be the first time Jefferson and Herbert, the two competitors for last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, have faced off. 

    Minnesota is missing Garrett Bradbury on offense and Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Patrick Peterson, and Anthony Barr on defense. The Chargers are without starting safety Nasir Adderley.

    Read More

    Follow along below for live updates from this big game in LA, and follow me on Twitter for additional commentary and highlights.

    Live Updates

    Second Quarter

    Vikings 3, Chargers 0

    14:18 — Kirk Cousins throws well short of the sticks on 3rd and 10 and the Vikings settle for a field goal. Greg Joseph connects from 46 yards out to give Minnesota the lead.

    First Quarter

    0:00 — That was a pretty uneventful first quarter. No scoring, but the Vikings have been the better team so far. They're in field goal range facing third down as the quarter ends.

    8:32 — Kirk Cousins' first lost fumble of the season gives the Chargers the ball back.

    11:46 — The Vikings' streak is over. They had scored on their first offensive possession in seven straight games, but just punted after getting a couple first downs. Kirk Cousins couldn't hit Justin Jefferson on third down.

    USATSI_17164872
    News

    Vikings vs. Chargers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 10

    24 seconds ago
    Mike1
    News

    Vikings Place Nose Tackle Michael Pierce on Injured Reserve With Elbow Injury

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17139090
    News

    Vikings Final Injury Report vs. Chargers: Anthony Barr Out, Kenny Willekes on COVID List

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_17114857
    News

    It's on Kirk Cousins and Klint Kubiak to Get Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen More Targets

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17115144
    News

    Vikings Injury Report: Updates on Anthony Barr, Kenny Willekes Ahead of Chargers Game

    Nov 11, 2021
    LSUWRs
    News

    Justin Jefferson Told New Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Not to Sign With the Packers

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_16743553 (2)
    News

    Vikings Injury Updates on Michael Pierce, Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_16231733
    News

    Vikings Rookie RB Kene Nwangwu Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

    Nov 10, 2021