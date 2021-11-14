Vikings vs. Chargers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 10

Follow along for live updates as the Vikings take on the Chargers in Los Angeles this afternoon.

Is this one going to come down to the final play, too?

After consecutive heartbreaking losses, the Vikings are in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium during Week 10 NFL action. Minnesota (3-5) is looking to snap a two-game losing streak and keep its playoff hopes intact heading into a home game against the rival Packers next week. The Chargers are coming off a win and looking to keep it going at home.

Knowing the history of these two teams, I think we can expect some wacky stuff in a game that is decided at the very end.

The Vikings will look to get Dalvin Cook rolling against the NFL's worst run defense, mixing in targets for Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and the rest of Kirk Cousins' pass-catching corps. Defensively, they'll have their hands full with Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, and the Chargers. This will be the first time Jefferson and Herbert, the two competitors for last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, have faced off.

Minnesota is missing Garrett Bradbury on offense and Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Patrick Peterson, and Anthony Barr on defense. The Chargers are without starting safety Nasir Adderley.

Follow along below for live updates from this big game in LA, and follow me on Twitter for additional commentary and highlights.

Second Quarter

Vikings 3, Chargers 0

14:18 — Kirk Cousins throws well short of the sticks on 3rd and 10 and the Vikings settle for a field goal. Greg Joseph connects from 46 yards out to give Minnesota the lead.

First Quarter

0:00 — That was a pretty uneventful first quarter. No scoring, but the Vikings have been the better team so far. They're in field goal range facing third down as the quarter ends.

8:32 — Kirk Cousins' first lost fumble of the season gives the Chargers the ball back.

11:46 — The Vikings' streak is over. They had scored on their first offensive possession in seven straight games, but just punted after getting a couple first downs. Kirk Cousins couldn't hit Justin Jefferson on third down.