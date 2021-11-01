Vikings vs. Cowboys Sunday Night Football Live Score Updates

Follow along for updates from the Vikings' primetime battle against the Cowboys in Minneapolis.

The Vikings caught a break with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott being ruled out for tonight's Sunday Night Football matchup. Now they need to take care of business.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be making his first NFL regular season start. If Mike Zimmer and the Vikings can't get it done at home against Rush and company, that would be a bad sign for their chances of making a run to the playoffs this year.

Dallas still has plenty of talent, even without Prescott. Rush will have the luxury of playing behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines, with a stable of weapons at his disposal that includes Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Dalton Schultz.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys have several players capable of wrecking Minnesota's plans. Defensive end Randy Gregory has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL this season and will pose a major challenge for rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw in his second career start. Cornerback Trevon Diggs will be looking to set a Super Bowl-era record by recording an interception in a seventh straight game. Linebacker Micah Parsons is a versatile, dangerous weapon for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. on NBC. The game will be broadcast on the radio on KFAN (100.3 FM) locally and Westwood One nationally.

Follow along here for live score updates as the game gets underway. Also, follow me on Twitter for additional analysis and commentary throughout the night.

Second Quarter

Vikings 10, Cowboys 3

1:44 — The Vikings' drive stalls and Greg Joseph drills a 45-yard field goal to bring the lead back to seven points.

2:49 — It looked like the Cowboys had gotten a big defensive stop, but they were offsides on the Vikings punt to extend the drive. Three plays later, the Vikings rolled the dice by going for it on 4th and 1 from their own territory and got a huge play to Adam Thielen.

Vikings 7, Cowboys 3

6:09 — The Cowboys put together a long drive that stalled in field goal range after stopping the Vikings on defense. They get on the board with 3.

14:17 — Former Cowboys safety Xavier Woods gets the revenge interception in his first game against his old team. Harrison Smith made the play happen by tipping Rush's pass. Huge takeaway for Minnesota.

First Quarter

3:59 — After Justin Jefferson slowed down momentarily and couldn't quite get to Kirk Cousins' pass, the Vikings were forced to punt.

5:19 — The Vikings come up with a red zone stand on defense. Eric Kendricks gets the sack on third down and the Cowboys' field goal attempt goes wide left. Minnesota is off to a strong start.

Vikings 7, Cowboys 0

11:49 — The Vikings strike first with an easy, three-minute touchdown drive to open the ballgame. A 31-yard catch by Tyler Conklin, a 14-yard pass interference penalty on Trevon Diggs against Justin Jefferson, and a 20-yard touchdown catch by Adam Thielen were the big plays.