Vikings vs. Jets Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 13

Will the Vikings get to ten wins today?

Kevin O'Connell's team, which bounced back from an embarrassing loss to the Cowboys by beating the Patriots on Thanksgiving night, faces another tough task in Week 13 against the 7-4 New York Jets.

The Jets have an elite defense, which won't be anything unfamiliar to the Vikings. They're going against a top-tier defense for the fourth straight week. What stands out most about the Jets is the interior of their defensive line, led by Quinnen Williams, and a strong secondary that features shutdown rookie corner Sauce Gardner.

Gardner against Justin Jefferson is going to be a ton of fun to watch, but don't forget about the rest of the Jets' secondary. D.J. Reed, Michael Carter II, Lamarcus Joyner, and Jordan Whitehead can all play.

This game sees the return of former Vikings TE Tyler Conklin, who has a 56-381-3 line in his first season with the Jets. Conklin and rookie Garrett Wilson will be among the top targets for Mike White, who is making his second start of the season.

The Vikings' struggling defense will get a boost today with the return of DT Dalvin Tomlinson and CB Akayleb Evans, both of whom missed multiple games. The Vikings will look to put some pressure on White and fluster him into taking some risks through the air.

With a win, the Vikings would complete a sweep of the AFC East, which is considered one of the best divisions in football this year. With a win and a Lions loss against Jacksonville, the Vikings would clinch the NFC North.

Follow along below for live updates, and follow me on Twitter for additional updates and analysis from inside the stadium.

Second quarter

Vikings 10, Jets 3

13:02 — The Vikings get into the end zone first with a Dalvin Cook rushing touchdown. Justin Jefferson had two catches and two rushes on the drive.

First quarter

Vikings 3, Jets 3

8:30 — The Vikings nearly had a second deflected interception, but Akayleb Evans and Cam Bynum collided with each other and the ball hit the ground. The Jets tied it with a Greg Zuerlein field goal.

Vikings 3, Jets 0

12:33 — The Vikings go three and out after the interception, but they were already in field goal range. Greg Joseph connected from 51 yards out to open the scoring.

13:41 — Cam Bynum deflected Mike White's third down pass over the middle of the field and it popped right into Harrison Smith's hands for an interception. That's the fifth of the season for Smith and the 34th of his career. Great start for the Vikings.