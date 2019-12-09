Viking
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings vs. Lions Snap Count Analysis

Will Ragatz

The Vikings didn't play their best game of the year on Sunday, but it was still more than enough to dominate the Lions. The game felt fairly over at halftime, and there ended up being a decent amount of garbage time that allowed some of the backups to see increased snaps.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Vikings' snap counts in Week 14. They're listed below, along with some explanation and analysis.

Offense (73 snaps):

QB Kirk Cousins: 73

RT Brian O'Neill: 73

RG Josh Kline: 73

C Garrett Bradbury: 73

LG Pat Elflein: 73

LT Riley Reiff: 68

WR Stefon Diggs: 54

WR Bisi Johnson: 52

TE Irv Smith Jr: 51

TE Kyle Rudolph: 47

TE Tyler Conklin: 35

RB Dalvin Cook: 34

FB CJ Ham: 30

RB Alexander Mattison: 27

WR Laquon Treadwell: 18

RB Ameer Abdullah: 6

RB Mike Boone: 6

LT Rashod Hill: 5

WR Alexander Hollins: 5

Analysis: The Vikings went with a ton of heavy formations against the Lions, which meant Conklin played a season-high 35 snaps and Ham was also above 30 for just the third time. Notably, Smith out-snapped Rudolph for the first time this season. Rudolph was way ahead of Smith in snaps early in the season, but the gap had been shrinking and shrinking until it disappeared as the two played the exact same amount in Seattle last week. It would be interesting to see what would happen to the tight end snaps if Adam Thielen is able to return.

Diggs and Johnson played nearly the same number of snaps, but Diggs was far more involved in the passing game. He caught six of nine targets for 92 yards, while Johnson was only targeted once (for a touchdown). The Vikings being up by a lot allowed the Cook-Mattison split to be a lot more even than usual. Dealing with a chest injury, Cook didn't play at all in the fourth quarter. Even fourth-string RB Boone got in the game at the end. Hill filled in briefly for Reiff on the offensive line.

Defense (71 snaps):

LB Anthony Barr: 65

LB Eric Kendricks: 65

S Harrison Smith: 65

S Anthony Harris: 65

DE Danielle Hunter: 63

CB Mackensie Alexander: 57

DE Everson Griffen: 55

CB Trae Waynes: 54

DL Ifeadi Odenigbo: 42

DT Linval Joseph: 37

DL Stephen Weatherly: 30

CB Mike Hughes: 29

CB Xavier Rhodes: 29

CB Holton Hill: 27

DT Jaleel Johnson: 25

DT Shamar Stephen: 24

LB Eric Wilson: 20

DT Armon Watts: 7

S Jayron Kearse: 7

S Andrew Sendejo: 6

LB Kentrell Brothers: 6

CB Kris Boyd: 3

Analysis: The most notable thing to discuss here is the cornerback rotation employed by Mike Zimmer. Waynes, Rhodes, and Hughes were rotated in and out, and Hill entered the rotation when Rhodes injured his ankle and had to sit. "I just think it's important that we mix some guys in there and let some guys adjust and see how the game, the flow of the game is and keep going from there," Zimmer said. He added that Hill, the second-year CB who returned from suspension a few weeks ago, is "still a work in progress."

The defensive line rotation was also interesting. Odenigbo played a career-high 42 snaps, lining up both inside and outside. Joseph and Stephen played less than usual, with Odenigbo, Johnson, and Weatherly also seeing significant roles. The depth of the defensive line allows the Vikings to keep guys fresh up front. It worked, as the run defense was much-improved from the Seahawks game.

The primary linebackers and safeties – Kendricks, Barr, Smith, Harris – almost never leave the field outside of garbage time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Live Blog: Vikings vs. Lions, Week 14

Will Ragatz
13 0

Follow along as the Vikings look to stay undefeated at home.

NFC Playoff Picture Week 15: Vikings Playoff Odds, Seeding Scenarios, Tiebreakers

Will Ragatz
0

Everything you need to know about the Vikings' playoff possibilities with just three weeks to go.

Led By Danielle Hunter, Vikings Defense Gets Back to Dominating

Will Ragatz
0

This was a confidence-boosting performance by the Vikings defense against an outmatched opponent.

Vikings Take Care of Business at Home in 20-7 Victory Over Lions

Will Ragatz
0

The Vikings weren't spectacular, but they did more than enough to stay undefeated at home.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions: Preview, TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Odds

Will Ragatz
0

Everything you need to know ahead of Vikings-Lions in Week 14.

Gameday Live Blog: Vikings vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football, Week 13

Will Ragatz
38 1

Follow along with live updates and add your reactions right here during the game.

Vikings vs. Lions Predictions Roundup: Vikings Expected to Stay Perfect at Home

Will Ragatz
0

The Vikings are looking to bounce back in Week 14.

Vikings Injury Report: Adam Thielen Doubtful, Riley Reiff Questionable

Will Ragatz
0

It appears Adam Thielen will remain out against the Lions.

For Struggling Xavier Rhodes, Remainder of This Season May Determine His Future With Vikings

Will Ragatz
1 0

It's been a rough year for Rhodes, and he knows it. What does that mean going forward?

Three Final Takeaways From Seahawks Loss as Vikings Head Into Final Stretch

Will Ragatz
0

Let's look back at Monday night one last time.