Vikings vs. Packers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 11

Follow along for updates from this big NFC North clash between Minnesota and Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Time to find out if the Vikings are a team worthy of being taken seriously in the NFC.

Kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium is just moments away, with the 8-2 Packers in town to take on the 4-5 Vikings in a huge rivalry game. If the Vikings really are a good team, they'll find a way to defend their home stadium against Green Bay and keep their momentum rolling from last week's victory over the Chargers. We'll see. When Aaron Rodgers is involved, it'll never be an easy task.

There are a few things working in the Vikings' favor today. Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury and will be without several key pieces on offense in David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones, Allen Lazard, and Robert Tonyan. Defensively, the Packers are also without Jaire Alexander, Za'Darius Smith, and Rashan Gary. The Vikings aren't completely healthy either, as they're missing Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, and Irv Smith Jr., but they're definitely in better shape from that standpoint.

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game:

Second Quarter

11:15 — The Vikings just caught a big break. The Packers drove into the red zone, but pressure on two straight plays forced them to settle for a field goal, and Mason Crosby hit the upright from 32 yards out. Still a 9-3 game.

First Quarter

Vikings 9, Packers 3

1:48 — Justin Jefferson is really good at football, guys. He's got three catches for 104 yards already after Kirk Cousins hit him for a 56-yard bomb. Dalvin Cook punched it in for the score, but Greg Joseph missed the extra point.

5:08 — The Vikings get a big defensive stop by sacking Aaron Rodgers on third down and forcing a punt.

Packers 3, Vikings 3

9:14 — The Vikings respond with basically the same drive as the Packers. Kirk Cousins found Justin Jefferson for 43 yards on third down, and then the offense did nothing. Greg Joseph answered Crosby from 50-plus.

Packers 3, Vikings 0

13:17 — The Packers take a quick lead in this border battle. Davante Adams got wide open on a coverage bust for 37 yards on the first play, but Green Bay stalled after that and had to settle for a long field goal.