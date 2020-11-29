SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Vikings vs. Panthers Live Score Updates

Will Ragatz

Time to find out if the Vikings are going to keep their slim playoff hopes alive for a while longer. 

If they're able to defeat the Panthers, they'll have a clear path to getting back to .500 next week. But if they slip up at home for a second straight Sunday, they'll be 4-7 and functionally eliminated from the playoff picture.

This should be a fun one. Of course, the biggest storyline is the return of Teddy Bridgewater to Minnesota as a starting quarterback. He'll look to take down his old team by spreading the ball out to a number of talented weapons. As we know, Bridgewater is going to try to get the ball out quickly to avoid pressure.

On the other side of the ball, it'll be interesting to see what the Vikings offense looks like without Irv Smith Jr. and Adam Thielen. Will this be a huge day for Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson? Will someone else step up? The Vikings need Kirk Cousins to continue playing at a high level, even without his top target in Thielen. Minnesota's offensive line needs to be wary of Brian Burns, who has been one of the league's most dominant edge rushers in 2020.

Click here to find everything you need to know about how to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

Starting again this week: right guard Brett Jones and long snapper Andrew DePaola. Rookie returner K.J. Osborn is inactive, meaning it'll likely be Ameer Abdullah and Chad Beebe returning kicks and punts, respectively. Tajae Sharpe is active and could factor into the picture at wide receiver.

If you can't watch, follow along with our live updates below. Make sure to refresh the page for the latest updates.

Also, make sure to follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium.

Live Updates

Second Quarter

Vikings 7, Panthers 7

1:52 – The Vikings' defense just broke down completely. They send pressure but leave Robby Anderson wide open for an easy catch and walk-in touchdown of 41 yards.

11:44 – Eric Kendricks strikes again. The Vikings' star middle linebacker picks off his old teammate Bridgewater for his third interception in the past four games. That's a huge play for this Vikings defense.

15:00 – The Vikings' run defense is still an issue. They gave up 180 yards to the Cowboys last week and have already surrendered 60 yards to the Panthers on just seven carries. Carolina is driving.

First Quarter

2:10 – The teams trade punts following the Vikings' touchdown. Teddy Bridgewater is just 1 for 6 for 4 yards against his old team through two drives.

Vikings 7, Panthers 0

5:34 – The Vikings get things started with a Justin Jefferson touchdown. After forcing a quick Panthers punt, Minnesota marched down the field behind Dalvin Cook and a couple nice plays from Kirk Cousins. They capped off the drive with an easy pitch and catch to Jefferson for a 12-yard score.

