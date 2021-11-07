Vikings vs. Ravens Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 9

Follow along here for live updates from the Vikings' clash with the Ravens in Baltimore.

Time to found out if the Vikings' close game voodoo magic still applies when they're missing a big chunk of their starting defense.

Coming off an embarrassing home loss to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys last week, the Vikings will attempt to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens today without their top cornerback (Patrick Peterson), their top safety (Harrison Smith), their top defensive end (Danielle Hunter), and their top defensive tackle (Michael Pierce). On offense, they'll be without their starting center, Garrett Bradbury.

Smith and Bradbury are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The other three are injured.

That places a lot of pressure on replacements Cameron Dantzler, Cam Bynum, D.J. Wonnum, Armon Watts, and Mason Cole, as well as the young depth players behind them.

The spread for this game opened at Ravens -5.5 and has risen to 7 points throughout the week. Despite their 3-4 record, the Vikings haven't lost a game by more than seven points this season, and five of their games have either gone to OT or been decided by four points or fewer. We'll see if they can keep that going today against Jackson and company.

The keys for the Vikings to win this game will be to slow down Jackson somewhat, and for Kirk Cousins to push the ball downfield to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen against a beatable Ravens secondary.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the afternoon

First Quarter

10:34 — The Vikings' defense holds the Ravens to a field goal on the game's opening possession. Minnesota appeared to have a stop and fumble recovery, but a questionable horse collar penalty kept the drive alive. Vikings also came close to an interception twice.