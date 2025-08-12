Vikings waive former third round pick Brian Asamoah II
The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they've officially waived linebacker Biran Asamoah II after three seasons with the team. They also officially placed Rondale Moore on season-ending IR, and center Zeke Correll has been waived with an injury designation.
Asamoah was selected in the third round of the Vikings' infamous 2022 draft with the 66th overall selection. The former Oklahoma standout was never able to carve out a role in Minnesota with only 191 career snaps across three seasons.
His release shouldn't come as a huge suprise, but Minnesota's decision to cut ties before the second preseason game shows that they've seen everything they wanted from their former third-round pick.
The Vikings' linebacker room will likely be built around Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., Eric Wilson, rookie Kobe King as they continue to cut their active roster down to 53 players.
The only players who remain on the roster from Minnesota's 10-player 2022 draft class, which was Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first as GM, include running back Ty Chandler and wide receiver Jalen Nailor.