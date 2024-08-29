Vikings waive Jaren Hall and sign quarterback Brett Rypien
Jaren Hall is out and Brett Rypien is in.
Minnesota announced the swap at quarterback Thursday morning, less than 48 hours after Hall made the initial 53-man roster following a strong preseason in which he completed 28 of 46 passes for 339 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
Rypien was cut by the Bears after posting a 131.4 passer rating in preseason action. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 335 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Hall, 26, lasted just over one season with Minnesota after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Rypien, 28, went undrafted in 2020 before latching on the with the Broncos for three seasons.
Rypien spent 2023 with the Rams, where he would've gained experience in Sean McVay's offense. McVay's offense is the inspiration behind a lot of the fundamentals in Minnesota's offense under head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Rypien made one start last season — a 20-3 loss for the Rams at Lambeau Field against the Packers — and he completed 13 of 28 passes for 130 yards an an interception.
Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens remains the top two quarterbacks on the roster, with Rypien replacing Hall as the No. 3 QB.