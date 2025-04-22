Vikings waive offensive lineman Trevor Reid
The Minnesota Vikings waived offensive lineman Trevor Reid with a non-football injury, the team announced on Tuesday.
Reid, 24, signed a reserve/futures contract with the Vikings in January after spending 2024 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League (CFL). The Griffin, Ga., native was the team's starting left tackle last season, playing all 18 regular-season games and their first playoff game. He was their nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.
The 6-foot-5, 307-pound tackle went undrafted in 2023 out of Louisville, but got an NFL opportunity as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was waived by the Eagles in August 2023 and signed with the Atlanta Falcons just over a week later. They released him during their final roster cuts, and Reid signed with the Roughriders that December.
The next significant roster building opportunity for the Vikings comes this weekend with the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, Wis. The first round begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT, while rounds 2-7 take place from Friday through Saturday.