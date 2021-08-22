August 22, 2021
Vikings Waive Receiver Warren Jackson and Cornerback Dylan Mabin

The Vikings have made two more cuts, with another two needed by Tuesday afternoon.
The Vikings have waived wide receiver Warren Jackson and cornerback Dylan Mabin, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

With these cuts, the active roster is now down to 82 players. It needs to be at 80 by 3 p.m. central on Tuesday, so two more cuts are coming soon. Cameron Smith retiring earlier this week saved someone's spot for an extra week.

Neither of these moves is surprising.

Mabin, a 2019 UDFA from Fordham, was signed off the Raiders' practice squad last November when the Vikings desperately needed additional depth at corner. He ended up appearing in three games for Minnesota, playing 19 defensive snaps in the meaningless regular season finale in Detroit.

Mabin had been one of the Vikings' least effective players through two preseason games. In 47 snaps against the Broncos and Colts, he allowed four catches on five targets, including a touchdown, and was charged with one missed tackle on five attempts. His 28.1 Pro Football Focus grade through two games was the lowest of any Vikings player and any cornerback in the league.

Jackson was signed two weeks ago after being waived by the Broncos. The 6'6", slow-footed Colorado State product didn't get much of an opportunity to impress, with limited reps in training camp and only eight total snaps in the preseason. Despite losing two receivers to season-ending injuries, the Vikings are expecting to get Dede Westbrook back soon and still have UDFA rookies Whop Philyor and Myron Mitchell to evaluate as potential practice squad candidates.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

