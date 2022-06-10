Vikings Waive Rookie Kicker Gabe Brkic, Meaning Greg Joseph is Unopposed For Now

The Vikings' kicking competition didn't even make it until training camp.

Minnesota has waived undrafted rookie kicker Gabe Brkic, meaning Greg Joseph stands unopposed in that job, at least for now.

Brkic has a big leg, but he struggled with accuracy throughout the spring, culminating in several misses this week at the Vikings' two-day minicamp. Joseph was more consistent at OTA and minicamp practices, putting more arc on the ball and making kicks at a noticeably higher level than Brkic.

It was just a few weeks ago when Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels described the situation as a true competition. There was plenty of hype when Brkic was signed as a UDFA, considering the success he had at Oklahoma on both long field goals and in late-game, clutch opportunities. He was rated by some as the second-best kicker in this year's draft class, behind only Browns fourth-round pick Cade York.

But Brkic just didn't get it done in practice, especially this week. At least by being waived now, he may get the chance to have an opportunity with another team during training camp.

It's still possible the Vikings bring in another kicker to compete with Joseph during their camp. But for now, the veteran South African is the only kicker on the depth chart. He's been impressive — though far from perfect — this spring. Joseph finished strong last season, but his early-season struggles are hard to forget.

