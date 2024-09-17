Vikings wearing 'classic' uniforms in Week 3 against Texans
Not only will fans at U.S. Bank Stadium get to see two unbeaten teams go at it when the Vikings host the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, but they’ll also get a look at Minnesota’s “classic” jerseys.
The Vikings are bringing back the classics, which are inspired by the 1960s and 1970s uniforms, for the Week 3 matchup. According to the Vikings website, the jerseys are meant to pay homage to the team’s early days, and they feature a darker purple look with the retro stripes on the sleeves.
The helmet, meanwhile, features an older version of the Vikings’ signature horn and a gray facemask. The horn is lengthened and features a gold ring at the front of it.
The classic jerseys are among alternates the Vikings have for the 2024 season. Most notable — and unique — among them are the “Winter Warrior” uniforms that were unveiled ahead of the season. They haven’t been worn yet, but they feature an all-white look. Those uniforms are reportedly going to be worn during a Dec. 16 game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.