Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: Kendricks and Rudolph Remain Out

It appears that the Vikings may be without star linebacker Eric Kendricks for a third straight game when they take on the Bears on Sunday in what amounts to an elimination contest.

Kendricks (calf) didn't practice on Wednesday and hasn't done so in nearly two weeks, though he did at least participate in stretches before leaving. He was a late scratch against the Jaguars after aggravating the injury in pregame warmups, never came close to playing in Tampa, and now is in real jeopardy of missing another week.

Mike Zimmer declined to comment on Kendricks' chances of playing against Chicago, offering only a "we'll see." Reading between the lines, it would appear to be bad news that the Vikings signed rookie practice squad linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster on Wednesday.

If Kendricks can't go, Eric Wilson, Todd Davis, and Troy Dye would again serve as the Vikings' top three LBs against the Bears. Lynch and Ryan Connelly would be next in line for snaps if someone were to go down.

The Vikings were also without Kyle Rudolph on Wednesday. The veteran saw a foot injury end his 98-game starting streak last week, and it could potentially cost him another one. Irv Smith Jr. would presumably take over No. 1 tight end duties from Tyler Conklin after playing well in Tampa and getting closer to full health. We should learn more about Rudolph's chances of playing if he's able to return to practice on Thursday.

Also not participating in practice for the Vikings: Alexander Mattison (appendectomy), C.J. Ham, and Armon Watts.

