Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: Six Players Miss First Practice of the Week

No need to panic yet, but the Vikings were down several key players in their first practice ahead of facing the Panthers this week.

As a reminder, Wednesday injury reports in the NFL aren't worth freaking out about. Teams are often cautious early in the week with key players who are dealing with any kind of minor ailment. If a player misses practice on Thursday and/or Friday, then that becomes a serious indication that their status for Sunday's game is in question.

With that disclaimer out of the way, the Vikings were without several important pieces during their first practice of the week ahead of a huge road game against the Panthers.

LB Anthony Barr (knee), TE Ben Ellefson (knee), WR Justin Jefferson (ankle), WR Adam Thielen (foot), RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder), and DT Michael Pierce (elbow) were all DNPs at practice on Wednesday. DE Everson Griffen also didn't practice, but that was just a veteran rest day.

RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) and kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe) returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing last week's victory over the Lions.

Barr made his season debut in Week 5, playing every snap against the Lions. A day later, he said he felt like sh** but would be better in a couple days. It'll depend on how quickly he recovers from the physical toll of playing in his first game in 13 months, but I'd expect him to be out there again this Sunday in Carolina.

Jefferson, Thielen, and Mattison also seem likely to play, unless they miss practice again Thursday or especially Friday.

Pierce seems a lot less likely to play. He missed last week's game with an elbow injury, and with the bye week coming up after this game, it probably makes sense for the Vikings to not take any chances. Ellefson's status will be another one to track. The Vikings signed Luke Stocker to their practice squad and protected Brandon Dillon, giving them a couple depth options if Ellefson can't play.

We'll see if Cook is able to return this week from the ankle injury that has caused him to miss two of the past three games. If not, Mattison would get the start again. Oddly enough, the Vikings are 2-0 when Mattison starts and 0-3 with Cook healthy. That says nothing about the two players, but it's an interesting little tidbit.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.