Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Unanimously Selected as First Team All-Pro

Cris Carter. Randy Moss. Justin Jefferson.

Those three star Minnesota Vikings wide receivers have plenty in common, and now this: Each was unanimously voted as a first-team AP All-Pro selection at some point in their career.

After earning second-team honors in his first two seasons, Jefferson was one of two players, along with Travis Kelce, to receive all 50 first-team votes this year. He and Tyreek Hill are the first-team All-Pro selections at receiver for the 2022 season.

Two other Vikings made the All-Pro teams, both of them special teams studs. Long snapper Andrew DePaola, who also made his first Pro Bowl this season, is a first-team selection. Kick returner Kene Nwangwu made the second team.

This is yet another impressive honor for Jefferson, who led the NFL in receiving yards in his age-23 season. He's added more yardage each year, going from 1,400 as a rookie to 1,616 last season and now 1,809 this season. No one in the history of the league has had more receiving yards in their first three seasons, and it's not close.

"It'll mean a lot," Jefferson said on Thursday. "Just to be recognized as one of the top in the league. The first two years I got second team, so it'll definitely mean something to me to get first this time."

Up next, presumably: The AP Offensive Player of the Year award, which frequently goes to the best non-quarterback in the league.

Here's the full All-Pro teams:

