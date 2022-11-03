Vikings' Za'Darius Smith Keeps Racking Up Awards in Resurgent Season

It's worth repeating over and over again: Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah signing Za'Darius Smith to a three-year, $42 million deal is on the short list of the best roster moves made this past offseason across the entire league.

Smith has been a revelation for the Vikings, bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2021 to look like the version of himself that made consecutive Pro Bowls before that. Not only has the versatile pass rusher been their best defensive player, he has added so much to the locker room and overall team culture with his off-the-field personality and leadership.

Coming off of a three-sack game against the Cardinals that tied him with Matt Judon and Nick Bosa — who have each played an additional game — for the NFL lead with 8.5 sacks, Smith was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. He was also, a couple days later, named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Despite only playing four games while a bunch of teams had five, Smith led the league with 6.5 sacks during October. He was tied with Maxx Crosby for the lead with eight total tackles for loss. Smith has five sacks over his last two games, including a two-sack, 11-pressure performance against the Dolphins. The Vikings are lining the 30-year-old up all over their defensive front, and he's been unstoppable.

"He’s had a great year," Kevin O'Connell said. "Everything we hoped for and then some."

"(The) ability to be able to move him around to match him up to whichever player and set the front in a way where he can get a 1-on-1 on the center, on the guard or on the tackle, he can rush from all positions," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "He’s really strong and athletic, he’s just a monster. He’s one of those problem players."

Winning defensive player of the month is an impressive accomplishment. Smith is the first Vikings player to do it since Everson Griffen in 2017. It's only the fifth time a Viking has won the award since 2000; Griffen also won it in 2014, Jared Allen did it in 2011, and Darren Sharper was the last defensive back to win it when he did so in 2005.

Since the NFL began handing out player of the month awards in 1986, this is just the 15th time a Vikings player has won the defensive award. Chris Doleman, John Randle, and Griffen did it multiple times, making Smith only the 10th Vikings player ever to receive that honor.

Seven games into the season, Smith has more than lived up to the hype. The Vikings need him to keep dominating as the rest of this season unfolds.

If he does that, he might find himself in the mix for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year and/or Defensive Player of the Year awards when it's all said and done.

