Watch: Aaron Jones does postgame Lambeau Leap after Vikings win
Aaron Jones found himself in familiar territory after Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
After the Vikings' 31-29 victory, Jones did a Lambeau Leap — or a Victory Vault as the Vikings' social media labeled it — to embrace Vikings fans in the crowd at his former home stadium, Lambeau Field.
Jones did no shortage of Lambeau Leaps in his seven years with the Packers, and it's a celebration he intends to continue in Minnesota, only now he's calling it the Bank Vault as a play on the Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium. He hasn't done it yet in Minneapolis, but made the most of the return to Green Bay.
Jones didn't have an opportunity to take the leap during the game as he didn't score, but he was a big contributor in the Vikings victory. Jones carried the ball 22 times for 93 yards and caught four passes for 46 yards. There may have been a close call at the end, but Jones got the best of his former team.