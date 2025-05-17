Watch: Ex-Vikings CB Cam Dantzler records pick-six in UFL game
Do you remember Vikings third-round pick Cameron Dantzler? Well, he's still only 26 years old, and he reeled in a pick-six on Friday night in the United Football League (UFL) with the Memphis Showboats.
After Dantzler was released by the Vikings in 2023, he spent time with the Commanders, Bills, Texans and Saints, but he only appeared in two regular-season games for New Orleans.
He signed with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas in April 2024, but he was released after less than a week with the team. He wound up playing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the 2024 season. He has since returned to the UFL to play for the Memphis Showboats in 2025.
He was able to pick off his former team on Friday night and return it for a touchdown. He had three interceptions in his NFL career, but Friday night marked his first in the UFL. He has 10 total tackles for Memphis this season. A once-promising prospect for the Vikings has seemingly found a home in the UFL.