Watch: Harrison Phillips visits Gophers wrestling and grapples with Gable Steveson

Phillips was a standout wrestler in high school, winning three state titles.

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild-card game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 13, 2025.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips recently stopped by a Gophers wrestling practice, and the former standout high school wrestler got a workout grappling with Olympic champion Gable Steveson on the mat.

Steveson returned this season to use his final year of eligibility with the Gophers and is without question the most dominant heavyweight in the sport. Phillips has some experience on the mat himself, winning three Class A wrestling championships while at Millard West High School in Omaha, Neb. It looked like he had a good time getting back at it.

