Watch: Jordan Addison makes big grab over former Gopher Terell Smith
Sam Darnold let it rip downfield to Jordan Addison. Addison had Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith, a former Gophers standout, all over his back, but somehow, Addison came down with the football. The result was a 45-yard gain.
Darnold hit Addison a play later for a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.
The big catch was Addison's sixth career reception of 40 or more yards, which is tied for the second most of receivers in the same draft class, behind only Jayden Reed's eight. The 2-yard touchdown was Addison's fourth TD of the season.
The coverage from Smith, who played for the Gophers from 2018-22, on the big gain to Addison was frankly pretty good. Addison just made a great play. Smith was a standout at the U, recording 109 tackles — seven for loss — 16 passes defended, four interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble across 48 games. He's in his second season with the Bears.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.