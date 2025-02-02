Watch: Justin Jefferson hits Griddy after catching TD from Sam Darnold at Pro Bowl
The Vikings teammates connected for a score Sunday afternoon in Orlando.
In this story:
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold found a familiar target in teammate Justin Jefferson for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Pro Bowl Sunday afternoon at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Jefferson hit his signature celebration, the Griddy, after the touchdown reception. The score gave the NFC a 39-22 lead over the AFC as time was winding down in the half. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
Published