Watch: Justin Jefferson scores, trash talks Browns corner
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson won't be playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, so he's been bringing out his competitive spirit during joint practices this week.
Jefferson has often found himself lining up against Browns third-year cornerback MJ Emerson, who has made some plays, including an interception, while covering Jefferson during joint practices. But with players like Jefferson, it's impossible to shut them down, you can only hope to contain them.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold found an open Jefferson streaking down the middle of the field for a score during Thursday's joint practice. Jefferson was fired up after the TD catch against Emerson.
"Where you at 23? Talk to me now 23," Jefferson shouted after the touchdown grab.
Jefferson was complimentary of Emerson after practice and has enjoyed putting the work in.
"With a defense like they have on their side of the ball, it's great working going up against them during these joint practices," Jefferson told reporters after Thursday's practice.