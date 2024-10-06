Watch: Kevin O'Connell delivers another fiery locker room speech after win over Jets
There’s nothing that will make you want to run through a wall like a Kevin O’Connell postgame locker room speech after another Vikings victory. O’Connell didn't disappoint after a 23-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday in London.
Back in the locker room after the game, O'Connell praised his squad and told them to give it up for themselves after winning their fifth straight game to open the season. It doesn't get better than going into the bye week 5-0.
O'Connell proceeded to give game balls to a "cold-blooded dude" in rookie kicker Will Reichard, who went 3 for 3 on his field goals, two of which were from 50-plus, and the entire defense, including the coaches, which sealed the victory when Stephon Gilmore picked off Aaron Rodgers, who threw three picks, in the final minute of the game with the Jets driving.
Though five weeks, it’s been five victory speeches from O’Connell, and they haven't gotten old yet. Vikings fans will certainly hope to hear more and more of his speeches as the year goes on. Watch O'Connell's full speech below: