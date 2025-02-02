Watch: Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. gets pick-6 in Pro Bowl
Murphy took a pass from Drake Maye to the house Sunday afternoon.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. jumped on a route and intercepted New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, taking it back for a touchdown in Sunday afternoon's Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Murphy jumped into a sea of foam behind the end zone with his Vikings teammate Jonathan Greenard right behind him. The pick-6 gave the NFC a 64-39 laed over the AFC. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
