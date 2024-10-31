Watch: Vikings offensive linemen attempt to dunk with pads on
Someone put a basketball hoop up in the indoor practice facility at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday, as the Vikings moved inside for practice for the first time this season. Naturally, that led to some dunk attempts by fully-padded offensive linemen, which Alec Ausmus of KSTP captured on video.
No. 72 is 6'6", 325-pound tackle Julian Pearl, who was signed to Minnesota's practice squad just this week. No. 68 is Henry Byrd, a 6'5", 310-pound guard on the practice squad. The best attempt obviously belongs to No. 69, veteran Dan Feeney, who got a couple inches off the ground and two-hand chucked the ball off the bottom of the backboard.
Pearl and No. 78 — 6'6", 313-pound rookie tackle Walter Rouse — got close, but couldn't quite get up there with their pads on. We'll give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they'd be throwing it down with ease without pads.
The Vikings definitely have a few hoopers on their roster. Justin Jefferson is a natural athlete. Tight end Sammis Reyes played college basketball and has competed with the Chile national team. Brian O'Neill was a low-post force as a duo with the Wolves' Donte DiVincenzo in high school in Delaware. There are undoubtedly a bunch of others, considering how big and athletic these guys are.
Feeney just might not be one of them.