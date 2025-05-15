Inside The Vikings

Watch: Vikings reveal 2025 schedule with tattoo shop video

The NFL schedule became official Wednesday night.

Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor during the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 2, 2025. / Kirby Lee / Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL schedule was released Wednesday night, and the Minnesota Vikings had some fun with its announcement.

On social media, the Vikings posted a video using tattoos to reveal their 2025 slate. The video takes place in a tattoo shop, and each opponent each week is unveiled with a different tattoo. A teddy bear for the Chicago Bears, for example.

The Vikings will begin their 2025 season in Chicago against the Bears on ESPN's Monday Night Football on Sept. 8.

Find their full schedule here.

