Week 10 NFL Picks: Cardinals Beat Bills, Bengals Upset Steelers

Week 10 of the NFL is here, and it's going to be a fun one. In an interesting scheduling quirk, there are actually more late afternoon games than early starts on Sunday. And that late afternoon slate is much, much better than the early one, so the first wave of action will essentially serve as an appetizer for the good matchups.

Here are my picks for the winner of every game.

Note: home teams in BOLD. Record last week: 9-4

Noon games

BROWNS over Texans

The Texans are 2-0 against the Jaguars this year and 0-6 against everyone else. The Browns aren't the Jaguars, so they'll win this game. Simple enough. In all seriousness, I think the Browns are simply the better team, especially with Nick Chubb back from IR.

LIONS over Washington Football Team

The Lions looked awful in their loss to the Vikings last Sunday, but returning home to Detroit and facing a much weaker opponent will make things easier on them. Matthew Stafford and D'Andre Swift will lead the Lions to a victory over the woeful WFT.

PACKERS over Jaguars

If the Jets didn't exist, we'd be talking a lot more about how horrific the Jaguars are. They've lost seven straight games and have almost no shot to end that streak this weekend. Aaron Rodgers against Jake Luton is a wildly uneven quarterback matchup.

GIANTS over Eagles

The NFC East, folks! The Eagles are 3-4-1 and somehow have a fairly comfortable lead in the division. But I've been impressed with the Giants over the past couple weeks, and I think they get revenge for a one-point loss in a Philly a few weeks back (AKA the Daniel Jones trip game).

Buccaneers over PANTHERS

What the heck has gotten into the Buccaneers? After looking like maybe the best team in the NFL, they nearly lost to the Giants and then got humiliated 38-3 by the Saints. They're too talented to not bounce back this week against a feisty by outmatched Panthers team.

Late afternoon games

Broncos over RAIDERS

This is a sneaky-fun game. Drew Lock has been playing pretty well recently, and Derek Carr has actually been playing well all year. The Raiders are favored for a reason, but I think Lock and the Broncos pull off the road upset.

Chargers over DOLPHINS

I just can't seem to quit the Chargers, even though they let me down almost every week. This is an awesome matchup of rookie quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. I'm going with Herbert on the road.

CARDINALS over Bills

What did I say about the late afternoon slate being a lot of fun? This is a fantastic game considering how well both Kyler Murray and Josh Allen have been playing. Give me the Cardinals at home, with Murray overtaking Allen in the MVP race (but still trailing Rodgers, Mahomes, and Wilson – for now).

Seahawks over RAMS

This has shootout written all over it. Sean McVay and Jared Goff should have no difficulty putting up points against the Seahawks' struggling defense, but Russell Wilson should be able to fire right back when Seattle has the ball. I'll go with the better quarterback, who also has better weapons.

SAINTS over 49ers

It's time to seriously consider that the Saints might be the best team in the NFC. They were incredible on both sides of the ball against the Bucs, and Michael Thomas should start ripping off big games soon. The 49ers are far too injured to keep up in this one.

Bengals over STEELERS

Upset pick of the week! The 8-0 Steelers have to lose at some point, right? It nearly happened against the Cowboys last week. I think Joe Burrow walks into Pittsburgh for the first time and finds a way to get the job done, even while being under considerable pressure from the Steelers' front seven.

Sunday Night Football

Ravens over PATRIOTS

The Pats nearly lost to the Jets last week on Monday Night Football. They haven't looked like a good team since early in the season. The Ravens have had some struggles on offense, but they won't even need to play a great game to win this one.

Monday Night Football

BEARS over Vikings

On paper, the Vikings should win this game. They've got a much better offense and have a defense that has made some strides recently. But I just can't predict it. They've lost 16 of 19 at Soldier Field and Kirk Cousins is 0-9 on MNF. I need to see it happen to believe that it's possible.

