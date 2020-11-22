Week 11 NFL Picks: Chiefs Over Raiders, Rams Beat Buccaneers

Week 11 of the NFL season is highlighted by some fantastic matchups in primetime. The Seahawks and Cardinals got things started on Thursday night, there's a rematch of Chiefs-Raiders on Sunday night, and Monday night's game is a good one between the Rams and Buccaneers.

Here are my picks for the winner of every remaining game in Week 11.

Note: home teams in BOLD. Record last week: 7-6

Noon games

BROWNS over Eagles

It was hard to tell because of the crazy weather conditions last week, but the Browns are a different team with Nick Chubb back in the fold. They should be able to run all over the Eagles.

Falcons over SAINTS

Taysom Hill? Jameis Winston? Either way, I'm taking the Falcons – who have won three of their past four games after starting 0-5 – in the Superdome.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM over Bengals

Alex Smith nearly threw for 400 yards last week and nearly rallied Washington from a major deficit against the Lions. He should find similar success against a struggling Bengals defense this week. More importantly, Washington's defense will put tons of pressure on Joe Burrow.

PANTHERS over Lions

The Lions losing D'Andre Swift (concussion) for this game is big, considering how explosive he looked last week. They'll go back to the inefficient Adrian Peterson for this game, and I think the Panthers will pull out a close one.

Steelers over JAGUARS

The Steelers are going to lose at some point, but Jake Luton won't be the quarterback to beat them.

RAVENS over Titans

Both of these teams are looking to bounce back after disappointing primetime losses. I think the Ravens will get the job done at home, but it should be a closely-contested game.

TEXANS over Patriots

I know the Texans are 2-7 and the Patriots looked good last time out, but this is a bet on Deshaun Watson and Houston being due for a big win (AKA a win over someone other than the Jaguars). They're more explosive than Cam Newton and the Pats.

Late afternoon games

Dolphins over BRONCOS

Can anyone stop Miami right now? It sure doesn't seem like it. Brian Flores has his team rolling right now, and I don't think a trip to Denver will trip them up.

CHARGERS over Jets

The Chargers disappoint me every week, it seems. I'd like to think they can at least beat the Jets.

Packers over COLTS

This should be a good one in Indianapolis. It's just hard to pick against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers when both Aaron Jones and Davante Adams are healthy.

VIKINGS over Cowboys

It would be very Vikings-like to lose at home to a 2-7 Cowboys team after sweeping a three-game stretch against the NFC North, wouldn't it? Andy Dalton coming back means the Cowboys should be able to put up some points in Minneapolis. With that said, I'm not sure how Dallas plans on stopping Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and the rest of the Vikings' offense.

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs over RAIDERS

The Raiders won in Kansas City earlier this year, and I expect the Chiefs to return the favor with a road victory in Vegas on SNF. Jon Gruden's team is legit, don't get me wrong, but the Chiefs are the best team in the league. They're not getting swept by anyone – I think.

Monday Night Football

Rams over BUCCANEERS

This is a big one between a pair of NFC contenders. The Buccaneers have been a bit of an enigma this season, but they're tough to beat when they're playing well. I just think the Rams have the defense to make things tough on Tom Brady and company, and will do enough on offense to win a close one.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.