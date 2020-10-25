Week 7 Viewing Guide for Vikings Fans: NFC North, Tank Watch, Big Games

The Vikings have their bye this weekend, which might not be the worst thing if you need a break from watching a 1-5 team and their quarterback who leads the NFL in interceptions. With no Vikings game, you can kick back and watch the rest of the league battle without having to be too stressed out.

Check out my picks for every single Week 7 game. Let's run through a quick viewing guide for Vikings fans (all times listed are in central time).

NFC North rivals

If you just want to root against the three other teams in the division, here are the games for you.

Lions (2-3) at Falcons (1-5): Noon, FOX

The Falcons just got their first win of the season last week, but they're favored in this one. You could cheer against the Lions, but you might actually want to cheer for them (more on that in a second).

Packers (4-1) at Texans (1-5): Noon, FOX (On in the Twin Cities)

Vikings fans enjoyed watching Aaron Rodgers throw two interceptions last week in a blowout loss. This Sunday, most Minnesotans are big fans of Deshaun Watson and the Texans.

Bears (5-1) at Rams (4-2): 7:15 p.m. Monday night, ESPN

The Bears can't possibly continue winning games every week, can they? My guess is they get exposed a bit by Sean McVay and the Rams in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.

Tank Watch

At 1-5, the Vikings are right in the midst of the competition for one of the top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. If you're already looking ahead to next April and dreaming of QBs like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance, here's who you should be rooting for in Week 7.

Lions (2-3) at Falcons (1-5): Noon, FOX – Root for the Falcons

Atlanta showed last week that they're better than the Vikings. If they take care of Detroit at home, they'll have their second win of the year.

Packers (4-1) at Texans (1-5): Noon, FOX – Root for the Texans

Two reasons to cheer for the Texans!

Browns (4-2) at Bengals (1-4-1): Noon, CBS – Root for the Bengals

Hopefully Joe Burrow can make some magic happen against Kevin Stefanski's Browns.

Bills (4-2) at Jets (0-6): Noon, CBS – Root for the Jets (or avoid completely)

The Jets are the worst team in the NFL and are becoming almost a lock for the No. 1 overall pick and Trevor Lawrence. I'd be shocked if they made the mistake of beating the Bills.

Cowboys (2-4) at Washington Football Team (1-5): Noon, FOX – Root for WFT

Washington looks like a strong candidate to finish near the top of the draft order. A home game against the awful Cowboys is winnable, though. Go Football Team!

Jaguars (1-5) at Chargers (1-4): 3:25 p.m. on CBS – Root for the Jaguars

One of these teams has to win, which is good news for the Vikings. But I would root for the Jags, since I think they're pretty clearly the worse of these two teams (Vegas thinks so too, with the Chargers favored by 8 points). Vikings-Jags in Week 13 could end up having major tank implications.

Actually Good Games

Vikings implications aside, these are the games you should be watching.

Steelers (5-0) at Titans (5-0): Noon, CBS (On in the Twin Cities)

This is a fascinating clash between the only undefeated teams in the AFC. Two great defenses with exciting playmakers on offense.

49ers (3-3) at Patriots (2-3): 3:25 p.m., CBS

These teams haven't had great starts this year, but they've both reached the Super Bowl within the past two years and still have high hopes for 2020. Kyle Shanahan's offense against Bill Belichick's defense is a top-tier coaching chess match.

Seahawks (5-0) at Cardinals (4-2): 7:20 p.m., NBC

This game got flexed to Sunday night, which is fun because it should be a more entertaining game than Buccaneers-Raiders. Russell Wilson against Kyler Murray is about as entertaining as it gets in terms of QB matchups.

