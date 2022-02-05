Which NFL Teams Will Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman End Up With in 2022?

Zimmer and Spielman are looking for their next jobs after being fired by the Vikings.

Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman were fired by the Vikings last month after lengthy runs with the team — 8 years for Zimmer, 16 for Spielman — but they should have plenty of suitors as they look for their next NFL job in 2022.

It's going to be very interesting to see where they end up, and in what roles. Here's what we know so far.

Jaguars pursuing Spielman for senior front office role

Before the Vikings ultimately decided to fire Spielman, the expectation seemed to be that he'd be "demoted" into a senior role in the front office, losing his decision-making power but sticking around. Instead, it seems like he may end up in a similar role in Jacksonville.

Nothing is official yet, but it's looking like Spielman will end up with the Jaguars. If it happens, he'll be working with GM Trent Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson — with whom Spielman shares an agent — as they try to return the Jaguars to competency. This would be a big add for one of the league's most dysfunctional and unsuccessful franchises. Spielman has a ton of experience, won't have to help pick a quarterback since Trevor Lawrence is already in place, and can impart his wisdom as the front office makes personnel decisions and navigates the draft.

Mike Zimmer wants to coach in '22

It would be easy to understand if Zimmer wanted to take a year off from coaching after eight stressful seasons as the Vikings' head man. But the 65-year-old is famously football-crazy, so I suppose it shouldn't come as any surprise that he wants to coach in 2022.

Zimmer won't be a head coach, but he could be a good defensive coordinator in the right situation.

Non-Vikings teams who currently need a DC include the Steelers, Jaguars (wouldn't it be funny if Spielman and Zimmer stayed together?), Broncos, and Giants. The Saints, Lions, and Eagles jobs could theoretically become available if their DCs get head coaching jobs with the Saints, Dolphins, or Texans. Zimmer could also end up in a "senior defensive advisor" type of role.

