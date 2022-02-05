Skip to main content

Which NFL Teams Will Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman End Up With in 2022?

Zimmer and Spielman are looking for their next jobs after being fired by the Vikings.

Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman were fired by the Vikings last month after lengthy runs with the team — 8 years for Zimmer, 16 for Spielman — but they should have plenty of suitors as they look for their next NFL job in 2022.

It's going to be very interesting to see where they end up, and in what roles. Here's what we know so far.

Jaguars pursuing Spielman for senior front office role

Before the Vikings ultimately decided to fire Spielman, the expectation seemed to be that he'd be "demoted" into a senior role in the front office, losing his decision-making power but sticking around. Instead, it seems like he may end up in a similar role in Jacksonville.

Nothing is official yet, but it's looking like Spielman will end up with the Jaguars. If it happens, he'll be working with GM Trent Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson — with whom Spielman shares an agent — as they try to return the Jaguars to competency. This would be a big add for one of the league's most dysfunctional and unsuccessful franchises. Spielman has a ton of experience, won't have to help pick a quarterback since Trevor Lawrence is already in place, and can impart his wisdom as the front office makes personnel decisions and navigates the draft.

Read More

Mike Zimmer wants to coach in '22

It would be easy to understand if Zimmer wanted to take a year off from coaching after eight stressful seasons as the Vikings' head man. But the 65-year-old is famously football-crazy, so I suppose it shouldn't come as any surprise that he wants to coach in 2022.

Zimmer won't be a head coach, but he could be a good defensive coordinator in the right situation.

Non-Vikings teams who currently need a DC include the Steelers, Jaguars (wouldn't it be funny if Spielman and Zimmer stayed together?), Broncos, and Giants. The Saints, Lions, and Eagles jobs could theoretically become available if their DCs get head coaching jobs with the Saints, Dolphins, or Texans. Zimmer could also end up in a "senior defensive advisor" type of role.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

USATSI_8869556
News

Which NFL Teams Will Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman End Up With in 2022?

56 seconds ago
USATSI_17620795
News

Justin Jefferson is Excited About the Vikings Hiring Kevin O'Connell as Head Coach

1 hour ago
KOC1
News

Five Takeaways From the Vikings Choosing Kevin O'Connell as Their New Head Coach

23 hours ago
USATSI_16977454_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Lose Assistant Coaches Ryan Ficken, Andrew Janocko, and Phil Rauscher

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_11346386
News

What Happened With the Vikings and Jim Harbaugh? A Difference in Perception

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_14870349
News

Vikings to Hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as Their Head Coach After Super Bowl LVI

Feb 2, 2022
USATSI_17437804 (1)
News

Jim Harbaugh Withdraws From Vikings Coaching Search, Returns to Michigan

Feb 2, 2022
Klinty
News

Former Vikings OC Klint Kubiak Hired By Broncos as QBs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator

Feb 2, 2022