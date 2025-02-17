'You know where to go': Justin Jefferson makes pitch to Myles Garrett
Justin Jefferson made a pitch to Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett to join him on the Minnesota Vikings.
Garrett requested a trade from the Browns this offseason after eight seasons with the franchise during which he racked up 352 total career tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 17 passes batted down and six fumble recoveries.
Jefferson thinks Garrett could be the Vikings' missing piece.
"You know where to go, brother," Jefferson told USA TODAY. "We need about one, two extra pieces, and you'll fill in that piece. We ned you."
Jefferson and the Vikings are coming off a 14-3 regular season and an appearance in the NFC playoffs. Adding a premier pass rusher like Garrett only raises Minnesota's ceiling. We'll have to wait and see if Garrett joins Jefferson in Minnesota.