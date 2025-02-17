Inside The Vikings

'You know where to go': Justin Jefferson makes pitch to Myles Garrett

Jefferson wants Garrett to join him on the Vikings.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on the Up & Adams set on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center in New Orleans on Feb. 7, 2025.
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on the Up & Adams set on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center in New Orleans on Feb. 7, 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Justin Jefferson made a pitch to Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett to join him on the Minnesota Vikings.

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns this offseason after eight seasons with the franchise during which he racked up 352 total career tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 17 passes batted down and six fumble recoveries.

Jefferson thinks Garrett could be the Vikings' missing piece.

"You know where to go, brother," Jefferson told USA TODAY. "We need about one, two extra pieces, and you'll fill in that piece. We ned you."

Jefferson and the Vikings are coming off a 14-3 regular season and an appearance in the NFC playoffs. Adding a premier pass rusher like Garrett only raises Minnesota's ceiling. We'll have to wait and see if Garrett joins Jefferson in Minnesota.

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

