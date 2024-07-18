One Vikings great makes list of 100 best pro athletes of the 21st century
Who are the 100 best pro athletes of the 21st century? Who is included and where each athlete ranks on ESPN's list is highly debatable, but there's no question that former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss belongs on the list.
Moss is ranked No. 27, good for the second-highest ranking for an athlete with Minnesota ties in the 21st century. The only Minnesota pro he trails on the top-100 list is former Timberwolves superstar Kevin Garnett, who checks in at No. 23.
The only football players ranked above Moss are Peyton Manning (26), Aaron Donald (20), Patrick Mahomes (18) and Tom Brady (5). Among the notable football snubs is Adrian Peterson, whose 14,918 career yards is fifth in NFL history. No running back made the top 100.
Football players ranked lower than Moss are Calvin Johnson (57), J.J. Watt (58), Ray Lewis (61), Aaron Rodgers (91), Darrelle Revis (96), Ed Reed (99) and Charles Woodson (100).
Other Minnesota sports connections in the top 100 are Lynx legend Maya Moore (36) and ex-Twins slugger David Ortiz (45), who of course went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Red Sox.